Lista completa de inscritos al Draft 2017 de la NBA
- Markelle Fultz parte como favorito para alzarse con el nº1
Una vez ha finalizado el plazo para inscribirse en el draft de este año, el recuento total arroja que estamos ante un nuevo récord de jugadores apuntados para ser seleccionados. La edición de 2017 cuenta con 182 inscritos, algo que es la primera vez que ocurre.
El reparto es de 137 jugadores de procedencia universitaria por 45 jugadores de procedencia internacional. Estos últimos tendrán más tiempo, hasta el 12 de junio, para decidir si desean o no desapuntarse de esta lista oficial. El Draft 2017 se celebrará el día 22 de ese mismo mes.
Los elegidos
Entre los jugadores internacionales encontramos a destacados de ligas europeas como Isaiah Hartenstein, Diego Flaccadori, Luka Bozic, Nik Slavica o Borisa Simanic. En total hay cinco jugadores que, concretamente, desarrollan su actividad actualmente en España: Viny Okouo (Unicaja) y Leo Cizmic (Betis) en la máxima categoría, Terrence Bieshaar (Joventut) y Rodions Kurucs (Barcelona) en dos importantes canteras, acompañados por el sueco Simon Birgander (Clavijo).
Player | Team/Country of Team | Height | Status
Ege Arar | Galatasaray (Turkey) | 6-10 | 1996 DOB
Laurynas Beliauskas | Neptunas (Lithuania) | 6-3 | 1997 DOB
Terrence Bieshaar | Joventut (Spain) | 6-10 | 1997 DOB
Simon Birgander | Clavijo (Spain) | 6-10 | 1997 DOB
Laurynas Birutis | Vytautas (Lithuania) | 7-1 | 1997 DOB
Luka Bozic | Zagreb (Croatia) | 6-7 | 1996 DOB
Vlatko Cancar | Mega Leks (Serbia) | 6-8 | 1997 DOB
Leo Cizmic | Sevilla (Spain) | 6-8 | 1998 DOB
Wesley Alves da Silva | Paulistano (Brazil) | 6-6 | 1996 DOB
George de Paula | Paulistano (Brazil) | 6-6 | 1996 DOB
Berkan Durmaz | Tofas (Turkey) | 6-8 | 1997 DOB
Martynas Echodas | Siauliai (Lithuania) | 6-9 | 1997 DOB
Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot | Levallois (France) | 6-8 | 1996 DOB
Aquiles Ferreira | Pinheiros (Brazil) | 6-5 | 1998 DOB
Diego Flaccadori | Trento (Italy) | 6-5 | 1996 DOB
Tolga Gecim | Banvit (Turkey) | 6-8 | 1996 DOB
Yoan Granvorka | Nancy (France) | 6-4 | 1997 DOB
Egemen Guven | Karsiyaka (Turkey) | 6-10 | 1996 DOB
Isaiah Hartenstein | Zalgiris (Lithuania) | 7-0 | 1998 DOB
Karlis Helmanis | RTU Riga (Latvia) | 6-7 | 1997 DOB
Aleksa Ilic | Buducnost (Montenegro) | 6-9 | 1996 DOB
Jonathan Jeanne | Nancy (France) | 7-2 | 1997 DOB
Alpha Kaba | Mega Leks (Serbia) | 6-10 | 1996 DOB
Verners Kohs | GBA Sparta (Czech Republic) | 6-8 | 1997 DOB
Antonios Koniaris | PAOK (Greece) | 6-4 | 1997 DOB
Arnoldas Kulboka | Baunach (Germany) | 6-9 | 1998 DOB
Rodions Kurucs | Barcelona (Spain) | 6-8 | 1998 DOB
Axel Louissaint | Lugano (Switzerland) | 6-6 | 1996 DOB
Michail Lountzis | Panathinaikos (Greece) | 6-5 | 1998 DOB
Gytis Masiulis | Zalgiris (Lithuania) | 6-9 | 1998 DOB
Lovro Mazalin | Zadar (Croatia) | 6-9 | 1997 DOB
Regimantas Miniotas | Vytautas (Lithuania) | 6-9 | 1996 DOB
Kostja Mushidi | Mega Leks (Serbia) | 6-5 | 1998 DOB
Margiris Normantas | Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania) | 6-4 | 1996 DOB
Frank Ntilikina | Strasbourg (France) | 6-5 | 1998 DOB
Elie Okobo | Pau Orthez (France) | 6-2 | 1997 DOB
Viny Okouo | Unicaja (Spain) | 7-2 | 1997 DOB
Ayberk Olmaz | Istanbul BSB (Turkey) | 6-10 | 1996 DOB
Lucas Pereira | Pinheiros (Brazil) | 6-8 | 1998 DOB
Martynas Sajus | Starogard (Poland) | 6-10 | 1996 DOB
Borisa Simanic | Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) | 6-10 | 1998 DOB
Nik Slavica | Cibona (Croatia) | 6-8 | 1997 DOB
Berk Ugurlu | Fenerbahce (Turkey) | 6-3 | 1996 DOB
Kristupas Zemaitis | Vytautas (Lithuania) | 6-4 | 1996 DOB
Zou Yuchen | Bayi Fubang (China) | 6-10 | 1996 DOB
Entre los jugadores universitarios destacan Markelle Fultz, que parte como favorito, Lonzo Ball, por lo que se habla de él dentro y fuera de las pistas, otros buenos jugadores como De'Aaron Fox o Malik Monk y destacados de la Final Four de la NCAA como Justin Jackson o Nigel Williams-Goss.
Player | School | Height | Status
Shaqquan Aaron | USC | 6-7 | Soph.
Jaylen Adams | St. Bonaventure | 6-2 | Jr.
Edrice Adebayo | Kentucky | 6-10 | Fr.
Deng Adel | Louisville | 6-7 | Soph.
Jashaun Agosto | LIU | 5-11 | Fr.
Bashir Ahmed | St. John’s | 6-7 | Jr.
Rawle Alkins | Arizona | 6-5 | Fr.
Jarrett Allen | Texas | 6-11 | Fr.
Mark Alstork | Wright State | 6-5 | Jr.
Ike Anigbogu | UCLA | 6-10 | Fr.
OG Anunoby | Indiana | 6-8 | Soph.
Dwayne Bacon | Florida State | 6-7 | Soph.
Lonzo Ball | UCLA | 6-6 | Fr.
Jaylen Barford | Arkansas | 6-3 | Jr.
Jordan Bell | Oregon | 6-9 | Jr.
Trae Bell-Haynes | Vermont | 6-2 | Jr.
Joel Berry II | North Carolina | 6-0 | Jr.
James Blackmon Jr. | Indiana | 6-4 | Jr.
Antonio Blakeney | LSU | 6-4 | Soph.
Trevon Bluiett | Xavier | 6-6 | Jr.
Bennie Boatwright | USC | 6-10 | Soph.
Jacobi Boykins | Louisiana Tech | 6-6 | Jr.
Tony Bradley | North Carolina | 6-10 | Fr.
Isaiah Briscoe | Kentucky | 6-2 | Soph.
Dillon Brooks | Oregon | 6-7 | Jr.
Thomas Bryant | Indiana | 6-10 | Soph.
Rodney Bullock | Providence | 6-8 | Jr.
Jevon Carter | West Virginia | 6-2 | Jr.
Clandell Cetoute | Thiel College (PA) | 6-8 | Jr.
Joseph Chartouny | Fordham | 6-3 | Soph.
Donte’ Clark | Massachusetts | 6-4 | Jr.
Chris Clemons | Campbell | 5-9 | Soph.
David Collette | Utah | 6-10 | Jr.
John Collins | Wake Forest | 6-10 | Soph.
Zach Collins | Gonzaga | 7-0 | Fr.
Chance Comanche | Arizona | 6-11 | Soph.
Angel Delgado | Seton Hall | 6-10 | Jr.
Hamidou Diallo | Kentucky | 6-6 | Fr.
Tyler Dorsey | Oregon | 6-4 | Soph.
PJ Dozier | South Carolina | 6-6 | Soph.
Vince Edwards | Purdue | 6-8 | Jr.
John Egbunu | Florida | 6-11 | Jr.
Jon Elmore | Marshall | 6-3 | Jr.
Obi Enechionyia | Temple | 6-10 | Jr.
Drew Eubanks | Oregon State | 6-10 | Soph.
Jawun Evans | Oklahoma State | 6-1 | Soph.
Tacko Fall | Central Florida | 7-6 | Soph.
Tony Farmer | Lee College (TX) | 6-7 | Soph.
De’Aaron Fox | Kentucky | 6-4 | Fr.
Markelle Fultz | Washington | 6-4 | Fr.
Harry Giles | Duke | 6-10 | Fr.
Brandon Goodwin | FGCU | 6-2 | Jr.
Donte Grantham | Clemson | 6-8 | Jr.
Isaac Haas | Purdue | 7-2 | Jr.
Aaron Holiday | UCLA | 6-1 | Soph.
Isaac Humphries | Kentucky | 7-0 | Soph.
Chandler Hutchison | Boise State | 6-7 | Jr.
Jonathan Isaac | Florida State | 6-10 | Fr.
Frank Jackson | Duke | 6-3 | Fr.
Josh Jackson | Kansas | 6-8 | Fr.
Justin Jackson | Maryland | 6-7 | Fr.
Justin Jackson | North Carolina | 6-8 | Jr.
Alize Johnson | Missouri State | 6-9 | Jr.
B.J. Johnson | La Salle | 6-7 | Jr.
Darin Johnson | CSU-Northridge | 6-5 | Jr.
Jaylen Johnson | Louisville | 6-9 | Jr.
Robert Johnson | Indiana | 6-3 | Jr.
Andrew Jones | Texas | 6-4 | Fr.
Kerem Kanter | Green Bay | 6-10 | Jr.
Ted Kapita | North Carolina State | 6-8 | Fr.
Marcus Keene | Central Michigan | 5-9 | Jr.
Luke Kennard | Duke | 6-6 | Soph.
Braxton Key | Alabama | 6-8 | Fr.
George King | Colorado | 6-6 | Jr.
Kyle Kuzma | Utah | 6-9 | Jr.
Khadeem Lattin | Oklahoma | 6-9 | Jr.
TJ Leaf | UCLA | 6-10 | Fr.
William Lee | UAB | 6-9 | Jr.
Zach Lofton | Texas Southern | 6-3 | Jr.
Tyler Lydon | Syracuse | 6-9 | Soph.
Daryl Macon | Arkansas | 6-3 | Jr.
Marin Maric | Northern Illinois | 6-11 | Jr.
Lauri Markkanen | Arizona | 7-0 | Fr.
Yante Maten | Georgia | 6-8 | Jr.
Markis McDuffie | Wichita State | 6-8 | Soph.
MiKyle McIntosh | Illinois State | 6-7 | Jr.
Eric Mika | BYU | 6-10 | Soph.
Donovan Mitchell | Louisville | 6-3 | Soph.
Malik Monk | Kentucky | 6-3 | Fr.
Matthew Morgan | Cornell | 6-3 | Soph.
Shaquille Morris | Wichita State | 6-8 | Jr.
Johnathan Motley | Baylor | 6-10 | Jr.
Svi Mykhailiuk | Kansas | 6-8 | Jr.
Divine Myles | Stetson | 5-11 | Jr.
Derick Newton | Stetson | 6-6 | Soph.
Austin Nichols | Virginia | 6-8 | Jr.
Semi Ojeleye | SMU | 6-7 | Jr.
Cameron Oliver | Nevada | 6-8 | Soph.
Randy Onwuasor | Southern Utah | 6-3 | Jr.
Justin Patton | Creighton | 7-0 | Fr.
L.J. Peak | Georgetown | 6-5 | Jr.
Theo Pinson | North Carolina | 6-6 | Jr.
Ivan Rabb | California | 6-11 | Soph.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes | Florida State | 6-4 | Jr.
Devin Robinson | Florida | 6-8 | Jr.
Josh Robinson | Austin Peay | 6-2 | Jr.
Martavius Robinson | Lewis & Clark CC (Illinois) | 6-10 | Soph.
Maverick Rowan | North Carolina State | 6-7 | Soph.
Corey Sanders | Rutgers | 6-2 | Soph.
Victor Sanders | Idaho | 6-5 | Jr.
Jaaron Simmons | Ohio | 6-1 | Jr.
Kobi Simmons | Arizona | 6-5 | Fr.
Fred Sims Jr. | Chicago State | 6-4 | Soph.
Dennis Smith Jr. | North Carolina State | 6-3 | Fr.
Zach Smith | Texas Tech | 6-8 | Jr.
Kamau Stokes | Kansas State | 6-0 | Soph.
Edmond Sumner | Xavier | 6-6 | Soph.
Caleb Swanigan | Purdue | 6-9 | Soph.
Jayson Tatum | Duke | 6-8 | Fr.
Matt Taylor | New Mexico State | 6-4 | Jr.
James Thompson IV | Eastern Michigan | 6-10 | Soph.
Stephen Thompson Jr. | Oregon State | 6-4 | Soph.
Trevor Thompson | Ohio State | 7-0 | Jr.
Melo Trimble | Maryland | 6-3 | Jr.
Craig Victor II | LSU | 6-9 | Jr.
Moritz Wagner | Michigan | 6-11 | Soph.
Tevonn Walker | Valparaiso | 6-2 | Jr.
Antone Warren | Antelope Valley CC (CA) | 6-10 | Soph.
Thomas Welsh | UCLA | 7-0 | Jr.
Thomas Wilder | Western Michigan | 6-3 | Jr.
Cecil Williams | Central Michigan | 6-6 | Jr.
Johnathan Williams | Gonzaga | 6-9 | Jr.
Kam Williams | Ohio State | 6-2 | Jr.
Nigel Williams-Goss | Gonzaga | 6-3 | Jr.
Christian Wilson | Texas-San Antonio | 6-2 | Jr.
D.J. Wilson | Michigan | 6-10 | Jr.
Omer Yurtseven | North Carolina State | 7-0 | Fr.
Sobre el autor
- Inicie sesión o regístrese para comentar