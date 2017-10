La pareja Davis-Cousins tumba a Cleveland; Westbrook, triple-doble; Ricky, tope anotador

Russell Westbrook is the first player to record a triple-double against 29 different NBA opponents, per @EliasSports research. pic.twitter.com/uTPabntIa7

DeMarcus Cousins is the 4th player in NBA history to have a 40/20 game and triple-double in back-to-back games (research by @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/6Pef48BK8P