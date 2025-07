✍️ I can confirm. 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘃 will sign with 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗕𝗖! The newcomer at the @EuroLeague will pay buy out to @Olympiacos_BC



🏀 More on @eurohoopsGR and @Eurohoopsnet