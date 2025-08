Jared Harper 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟓 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 with @JerusalemBasket 🔝@Therealvinoo was one of the most unstoppable forces in EuroCup last season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oghuU1sf8a