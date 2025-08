Just Malik being Malik

⁣

When Chuma Okeke went down with a season-ending ACL injury, Malik Dunbar knew what had to be done.⁣

⁣

Warming up for the 2019 Elite Eight game, Malik took the court for warmups sporting a new jersey. Chuma's jersey.⁣



More:https://t.co/U8hPfqZsBm pic.twitter.com/OHI092Du6X